EndZone Week 1 Preview with Cody Elliott

WHSV EndZone - Week 1 Preview
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The high school football season kicks off this week.

WHSV sports director TJ Eck chats with Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record about some of the top storylines in local high school football heading into week one of the season.

TJ Eck’s ShenValley 7 Ballot - Entering Week 1

1. Riverheads (0-0 Record - This Week: at Waynesboro)

2. Stuarts Draft (0-0 Record - This Week: at William Monroe)

3. Turner Ashby (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Fort Defiance)

4. Clarke County (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Warren County)

5. Harrisonburg (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Albemarle - Thursday night)

6. Central (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Page County)

7. Waynesboro (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Riverheads)

To see the full ShenValley 7 Poll from the Daily News-Record, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
People in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a...
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs faces possible extermination for being too close to humans
Citizens sharing disproval of proposed travel center
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center

Latest News

Rockingham County rivals meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. East Rockingham
WHSV EndZone - Week 1 Preview
WHSV EndZone - Week 1 Preview
2022 could be a special season for the East Hardy football team.
20-Yard Dash: East Hardy
20-Yard Dash: East Hardy (2022)
20-Yard Dash: East Hardy (2022)