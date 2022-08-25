EndZone Week 1 Preview with Cody Elliott

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The high school football season kicks off this week.

WHSV sports director TJ Eck chats with Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record about some of the top storylines in local high school football heading into week one of the season.

TJ Eck’s ShenValley 7 Ballot - Entering Week 1

1. Riverheads (0-0 Record - This Week: at Waynesboro)

2. Stuarts Draft (0-0 Record - This Week: at William Monroe)

3. Turner Ashby (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Fort Defiance)

4. Clarke County (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Warren County)

5. Harrisonburg (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Albemarle - Thursday night)

6. Central (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Page County)

7. Waynesboro (0-0 Record - This Week: vs. Riverheads)

To see the full ShenValley 7 Poll from the Daily News-Record, click here.

