Pendleton County Library and schools granted $2.3 million for broadband expansion

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) -- In Pendleton County, West Virginia, the library and public school division have been awarded $2.3 million to go toward increasing internet access in the county.

The library and school division formed a consortium to apply for grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Connectivity Fund. The consortium originally applied for the funding in 2021 but did not receive it.

The ECF money will be used on a reimbursement basis to allow the consortium to hire providers to install fiber optic internet cables to provide broadband connection to homes around the county.

“During the pandemic, we realized we had to go online to provide options for students and broadband is not a strong suit of this county. Certain areas have high speed but it’s a very slow bandwidth and students can not always sign on to access some of the programs and curriculum so we saw a need,” said J.P. Mowery, Pendleton County Public Schools Director of Finance.

Any home with a Pendleton County Public Schools student or faculty member or a patron of the library will be eligible to sign up for the broadband connection.

Mowery said that the majority of the connections will be in the southern parts of the county. He estimates over 100 addresses in the Sugar Grove area and around 80 addresses in the Fort Seybert area will be connected.

“It’s going to help out students have better access. It’s gonna help the community be a better place, have more access to broadband and maybe encourage more people to move to the county with higher speed connections if they want to telecommute, for example, so we see it as a partnership with the county,” said Mowery.

Once households have signed up there will be a six to seven-month period where the internet service will be paid for by the grant. Beyond that point, people will have to decide whether to pay for continued internet service.

Mowery said that Pendleton County Public Schools is excited about the program and the opportunities it will present to students.

“We do see it as helping our students learn, we do a lot more things online now than ever even though we’re back in session. So we think it will help our students and parents have access to programs and homework through the school system,” he said.

The library and school division have one year to use the ECF funds and plan to complete the fiber optic cable installations within that time frame.

JMU President, Jonathan Alger, address the crowd at the Presidential Address.
Valley higher education leaders and stakeholders talk accomplishments and changes
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
