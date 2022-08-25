RISE to host 3rd Annual Community Stakeholders Conference

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - RISE is a Waynesboro-based organization that works to uplift the Black community in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond.

On August 26 and 27, leaders of the organization will host their third annual Community Stakeholders Conference. The theme for 2022 is community.

“Community responsibility has three levels to it. The county, the city, the state and even federal levels of community, we have to participate in all aspects. Beyond just looking at the news, beyond talking to each other and beyond just voting, we have to participate,” Sharon Fitz, CEO of RISE, explained.

Fitz said anyone interested in doing the work to make their community better is welcome to attend. She says everyone that lives in the community is a community stakeholder.

“If you are just coming for curiosity, this conference is not for you,” Fitz explained. “Curiosity does not lead to commitment and right now we need those who are committed to the work of community building and planning.”

The event will involve participants working through systemic issues, defining community and collaborative planning on how to move forward for the rest of the year.

Wednesday is the last day to purchase tickets to the conference, for individuals it is $179 dollars and tickets can be purchased online. Fitz said this will not be your average conference.

“This conference is meant to build a coalition and create collaborative leadership and that is what we intend to achieve at the end of this conference,” Fitz said.

