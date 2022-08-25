Senator Tim Kaine visits Harrisonburg for substance abuse prevention roundtable

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine was in Harrisonburg on Wednesday, joining Mayor Deanna Reed for a roundtable discussion on substance abuse prevention at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center.

The discussion included Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, city leaders, law enforcement, substance abuse prevention advocates, recovery organizations, and people who have experienced or lost someone to substance abuse.

“There were a lot of powerful stories about people sharing their experiences or their losses in their families that will stick with me,” said Kaine, a Democrat who represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

During the discussion, the group discussed challenges in dealing with substance abuse issues as well as possible solutions.

“I heard plenty of challenges. Not enough mental health services and usually substance use disorder begins with an underlying mental health issue. So not enough mental health services, I hear that everywhere, but I also heard some signs of hope,” said Kaine.

Kaine cited peer recovery programs like Strength in Peers in Harrisonburg as a great tool.

“Which has great promise, but our reimbursement methods at the federal level for Medicaid or private insurance don’t really support peer recovery. So can we have policies that will support it because peer recovery works I see it here, and I see it elsewhere,” said Kaine.

Kaine said there needs to be more access to these kinds of programs available.

“If we’re reimbursing for treatment can we create a model that will include peer recovery programs in it? We don’t right now so that’s a policy change that we need to think about and maybe try to accomplish. Even if we do it in some pilot projects and show that it works, then we may be able to do it more generally,” he said.

Kaine added that another key part of substance abuse prevention is building a community that can work together to provide resources for those in need.

“It can be hard to do in a metro area of millions and millions. This is a community that is close enough where building community ties, which is what you ultimately need to do to really prevent substance abuse disorder, Harrisonburg-Rockingham can do it,” he said.

Another prevention measure that was discussed was finding ways to use things like pop culture and social media to better reach younger people and educate them.

