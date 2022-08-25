Skyline Literacy in need of volunteers for English Language Learning program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members, crossing language barriers can be difficult, and a Valley organization is looking for tutors to help ease that struggle.

“The English Language Learning Program is small groups of learners who learn to enhance their reading, writing, speaking, listening and survival skills,” Program Manager with Skyline Literacy Jyar Abdulla said.

Volunteers teach and provide assistance to participants, and tutors are still needed for the upcoming round of classes which start on August 29th and run until December 7th. Abdulla says she has seen firsthand the confidence that can arise from those who enroll in the program.

“Communication is very important among us, and as Kofi Annan said, ‘Literacy is the bridge from misery to hope’, so I think that this program is changing lives in the Shenandoah Valley,” Abdulla said.

Skyline also provides programs for individuals preparing for their GED, citizenship, and computer literacy.

If you are interested in becoming a tutor or enrolling in a program, you can do that by calling Skyline Literacy at 540-433-0505 or by sending an email.

