Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

Richmond police said in July that Balcarcel-Bavargas and another man, Julio Alvarado Dubon, were planning a mass shooting on July 4.

Prosecutors, however, have not yet filed any charges directly linking either man to an alleged mass shooting plot.

When police searched the Columbia Street residence, they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

Court records indicate that the Richmond Police Department reached out to ICE agents to determine Balcarcel-Bavargas’ legal status. An agent determined that he had been removed from the U.S. on two separate occasions and did not obtain legal re-entry.

Balacarcel-Bavagas will be sentenced later this year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.