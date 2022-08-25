Valley higher education leaders and stakeholders talk accomplishments and changes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders for many of the Valley’s colleges and universities met Thursday to highlight changes and accomplishments from the last year at their institutions.

Many noted enrollment, graduation, renovations and sporting events as high points of their year. Each institution’s president said they are excited to get this school year going.

“Pre-pandemic, pandemic, endemic and beyond... Bring it on, we’ve learned to pivot, we’ve learned adaptation, we’ve learned resilience, and more,” said Eastern Mennonite University President Susan Schultz Huxman.

Huxman said EMU’s enrollment numbers are good, especially for its graduate programs, which are up 16%.

Each institution noted growth in enrollment, with many saying retention is up, too.

“We’re one of a small number of Virginia private colleges to meet or exceed enrollment targets for first-year students this year,” said Bridgewater College’s President David Bushman.

Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey said their enrollment is up this year, but he also noted that the institution served 1,556 students in noncredit workforce training last year.

James Madison University saw a 44% increase in applications, and its freshman class is over 4,800 students. President Jonathan Alger cracked a joke about recent traffic changes in Harrisonburg.

“Yes, you will see more traffic around time, but a reminder that that’s a really good thing, right? Their economic impact is tremendous on this community,” said Alger.

The “Great Resignation” came up, with many offering their wisdom on the role higher education must play in mending the workforce said it’s crucial to help students find passion at work.

“It’s important that we all work together to avoid young people from slipping through the cracks of the educational system and make sure that every one of them finds their passion in some sort of workforce initiative of the future,” Downey said.

Bushman ended his speech talking about the tragedy that struck Bridgewater College last year, and he spoke about the memorial they’re working on.

“That memorial is not simply to remember the heroism and sacrifice of our two campus police officers, but it is also to honor and celebrate the strength of the community, the resilience and bonds, and the care that the Bridgewater College community has for each other and our connections to this broader community,” Bushman said.

Each president thanked the other institutions, as well as the larger community, for partnership and cooperation.

The event was hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce at the Spotswood Country Club.

Leaders for many of the Valley's colleges and universities met today to highlight changes and accomplishments from the last year at their institutions.

