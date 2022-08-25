VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are...
JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are available.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS.

VDH says it’s doing this to align with the current vaccination criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The expanded criteria for vaccination include Virginia residents who meet one of the following:

  • People of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks
  • Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender
  • Staff of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity occurs such as bathhouses, saunas, and sex clubs

VDH says it’s received a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine, redistributed 8,899 vials to the state’s 35 health districts, and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other healthcare providers.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
People in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a...
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs faces possible extermination for being too close to humans
Citizens sharing disproval of proposed travel center
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
A group of cancer survivors decided to give the Boutique a makeover.
Cancer survivors transform Augusta Health’s Appearances Boutique
Augusta Health sign
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
COVID-19
Omicron-specific booster could be ready by early fall
Monkeypox vaccine
Central Shenandoah Health District prepares to distribute monkeypox vaccines in coming weeks