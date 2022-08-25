Virginia’s federal leaders share thoughts on student loan plan

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Relief is on the way for millions of Americans with federal student loans. President Joe Biden pledged to wipe away thousands of dollars of college debt. The administration is also proposing changes to repayment programs.

But the news is being received with cheers and criticism.

Under the forgiveness plan, the Biden Administration says more than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt lowered.

Top Republicans are slamming the move, saying it is “unfair,” and some believe the plan insults those who have repaid their debt.

Recent college graduates react to federal student loan announcement
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America
What’s a Pell grant? Recipients can get $20,000 in student loan forgiveness

The plan forgives $20,000 of debt for those with Pell Grants, and $10,000 for other borrowers making under $125,000 a year.

It also caps income-driven payments at five percent of monthly income -- a total overhaul of the current loan forgiveness program.

Virginia’s U.S. Senators visited the area and were asked what their thoughts are about the plan.

“What I would have rather seen happen, and I am frustrated with the administration they didn’t do it is when interest rates were lower. Why didn’t we refinance all of the students down to 2%? You know, so people still have to pay off the loan. But what’s killing a lot of these folks is the interest rates. And we missed a little bit of that opportunities and interest rates went up, but I think that would have been a much smarter and fairer solution,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA).

“20 million Americans are going to have their student loan debt dramatically reduced and you know what will happen? When does that happen? More people will say I have money now to buy a car. I have money now. I don’t have to rent I can buy a house. They’re going to turn those savings into things that will generate all kinds of other economic activity. So it’s going to have a ripple effect that I think will be very positive,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Republican Congressional representatives from our hometowns weighed in on Twitter:

Rep. Good continues, “President Biden is unilaterally transferring $300 billion in debt from those who incurred it to those who didn’t. This immoral plan is unfair to anyone who sacrificed and saved to pay for college as well as to those who opted not to go at all. The president will add to our record-setting levels of inflation, and he is doing so just a week after signing the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” into law. Sadly, this abandonment of personal responsibility as an American value is nothing more than a desperate and transparent attempt to save his party from catastrophic losses in the mid-term elections by appeasing the radical left.”

Biden is extending the payment pause on federal student loans for a “final time” through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Police has reportedly found the vehicle driven by a suspect in the Basye Abduction.
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
Police confirmed they found a 17-year-old's body in a trash can in Fairfield Court Wednesday...
Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can

Latest News

Governor Youngkin began and ended his speech saying , "Thank you for hiring me."
Governor Youngkin gives remarks at Oysters with Obenshain
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to...
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime