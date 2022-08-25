Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a fire at their home on Saturday.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a fire at their home on Saturday.

On the morning of August 20, city firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Country Club Court where they found smoke showing from the second and third-floor windows. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and the situation was marked under control around 9:45 a.m.

According to Chief Matthew Tobia, an unattended smoking device was to blame for the fire but functioning smoke alarms alerted the family of four there was danger in their home. They were able to evacuate quickly and suffered minor injuries.

“Fire can grow and spread through a home in a matter of seconds,” Tobia said in a statement on Thursday. “That’s why the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”

Tobia reminds everybody to follow these fire prevention tips to make sure you and your family stay safe:

• Have smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

• Make a home escape plan. Draw a map of each level of your home and two ways out of each room.

• Practice what to do in case there is smoke. Get low and go. Get out fast.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department offers free smoke alarms to all city residents. For those interested or have questions about fire safety, call the department at 540-432-7703 or visit any city fire station.

