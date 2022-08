HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School football team opened the 2022 season Thursday.

The Blue Streaks suffered a blowout loss at home to Albemarle, 47-0. The game started more than an hour late due to lightning in the area.

Harrisonburg’s next game is Saturday, September 3 at John Handley with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

