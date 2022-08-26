Legal analyst discusses President Biden’s partial loan forgiveness announcement

The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less.

NBC29′s legal analyst AC Reiman says President Biden’s loan forgiveness plans are legal even though they have some people upset.

“The distinguishing factor of why President Joe Biden has been able to provide up to $10k (for non-pell grant recipients) is that ‘student loan’ only applies to federal loans,” Reiman said.

Up to $20k in loan forgiveness is on the table for Pell Grant recipients.

“This does not apply to borrowers who have any private loans or any private companies, or equity. That will not be forgiven, but that’s the reason that the government is able to allow this forgiveness,” Reiman said.

She says approaching elections could be a partial driving factor in this decision.

“This is not a presidential election that is happening, but there needs to be an incentive to have people vote, and especially with the recent events of Roe v. Wade, this might be a push to get younger voters back into the polls,” Reiman said.

Younger voters and those in the middle class are the ones who will be most deeply impacted by this decision on loans. It only applies to people who make under $125k each year.

“If if you have fully payed off your debt and have none left, you might be in a position of being potentially upset that you had to pay your own student loans. Often that is the position that Republicans are taking, they’re saying, ‘this is unfair, this doesn’t help inflation, this is billions of dollars.’ On the other hand, those who think this is great are saying, ‘we’ve never been able to get ahead, and now we’re able to get a break,’” Reiman said.

This link can lead you to the loan forgiveness qualification requirements.

The application is not yet available, but it will be by December. You will not be able to apply after the pause on repayments ends.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Latest News

Experts say it's possible.
Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
BrightView in Harrisonburg.
BrightView addiction treatment center helps those in the Valley with substance use disorder
Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
In a message addressed to parents Thursday, principal Charles Stevens apologized to families...
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team