Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Latest News

President Biden campaigns in Maryland Friday, as stocks negatively react to Fed Chair Jerome...
Americans fight inflation: 'It will bring some pain'
BrightView teamed up with the Central Shenandoah Health District to give community members free...
CSHD and BrightView team up for Narcan education and distribution event
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their...
Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio
Mississippi Kite at Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care