New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray.

On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area.

The complex across from the Luray Caverns Airport comes from developer People Inc. It includes 41 two-bedroom units and 11 three-bedroom units available at varying rates targeting low-income families.

“It’s just a wonderful thing for the community. It’s a wonderful day for us. These are very nice looking buildings and something we can all be proud of,” said Luray Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer.

The complex is the first new Low Income Housing Tax Credit project built in Page County since 1996. It will help address a big need in the area.

“We have employers telling us they would like to bring people here, but they just can’t find housing. It’s a desperate need. Airbnb has taken some of our housing as I understand it has in other communities. Some people rather than renting their homes are putting them on Airbnb,” said Dofflemyer.

Dofflemyer said that Luray, like most of the Valley and the U.S., has business dealing with significant understaffing and hopes this project can help to somewhat alleviate that.

“Our employers are, like everybody else, desperate for employees and one of the factors here is there’s no place for people to live. So, hopefully this will encourage people to move here and that will increase our labor base,” he said.

Doffllemyer believes that the complex will have benefits for the entire Luray community.

“It’s a great thing for the town. Every time we get a new water and sewer customer we’re able to spread out our fixed cost and of course, we get a monthly charge from them. It’s great for our merchants, our restaurants, our service industries, it’s just win-win for everybody,” he said.

Luray has experienced some population growth since the pandemic. Dofflemyer said including Luray Meadows, there will be around 125 housing units built in the town by the end of the year.

“We saw a lot of people moving from the city to here because they can get a much better deal on their housing. People in Northern Virginia can sell their house and come to Luray and buy the same or an even larger house for a lot less money,” he said.

The rent at Luray Meadows will range from $465-$750 a month depending on the unit. People’s Inc. hopes to begin renting out the apartments within the next month.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.