Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3.

The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester.

She was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022.

“We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body, had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland said.

The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case are asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson.

