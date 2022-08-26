Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office greets college students in the Valley

(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office visited two apartment complexes in the county to say hello and wish students well this school year.

“For us, a big part of this is just starting the school year off on the right note,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said. “We want to get out here, meet the kids, and let them know we’re here for them.”

Students who stopped by got to speak with the deputies while enjoying some snacks and water. They also received fliers with important phone numbers and reminders of local alcohol ordinances.

“It’s not us versus them,” Hutcheson said. “We want everyone to have some fun but to be safe. We don’t want anybody to be a victim of a crime. A lot of the crimes they may become victims of are preventable, so we’re trying to get information to them and let them know again- we’re here for you. We’re not here against you.”

Residents could also sign up for a free raffle that contained a $50 gift card and a bunch of goodies.

Before leaving, each person was reminded to call the Sheriff’s Office at any time.

