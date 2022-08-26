University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

