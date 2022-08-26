Your farm enhancements could be free with CREP

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Efforts to improve water quality and preserve wildlife habitats continue.

Conservation Reserve Enhancement Project (CREP) is “one of Virginia’s most active water quality partnership efforts.” It is a partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Farm Service Agency that offers incentives to farmers who adopt conservation practices.

According to National Affairs Coordinator from the Virginia Farm Bureau, Ben Rowe, adding riparian, grass, and shrub buffers and wetlands are some of the improvement practices they look at.

Rowe explained that Virginia is divided into two CREPS: the Chesapeake Bay CREP, which includes the bay watershed and the Southern Rivers CREP is everything else.

He hopes that farmers will take advantage of the program before the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan Phase 3 deadline, which requires a certain improvement to water quality by 2025. There is a lot of work left to be done.

“[The Chesapeake Bay] CREP calls for planting 22,000 acres of riparian buffer and 300 acres of wetland restoration,” he said. “The Southern Rivers CREP aims to put 13,500 acres of riparian buffers and 1500 acres of wetland restoration.”

Farmers interested must, first, “identify riparian buffers adjacent to either fields or forests.” Then, input fencing, and the land between the new fencing and the stream becomes the buffer.

Rowe said the increase in funding now allows CREP to take care of the cost of fencing and the new systems, like water, needed to make that farmland suitable for animals again. Additionally, the program has expanded its list of projects considered for funding.

Projects must meet certain criteria from the FSA to be eligible for funding.

He acknowledged the struggles farmers have had previously with implementing the practices including the cost of fencing and even the fact that farmers may have lost quality land.

“If you’re a farmer with several hundred acres and a handful of streams on that property, you could be talking about thousands of feet or even miles of fencing,” he added. “It’s gonna make it a much easier decision for a farmer from a financial standpoint to implement these practices.”

Another potential barrier though is the lack of land ownership.

“The majority of farmland in Virginia is rented and if they don’t own that land, it can be really difficult to put 10′s of thousands of dollars of investment in putting in fencing and other infrastructure in place you don’t have a guarantee that you’ll be able to farm there long-term,” Rowe said.

Rowe said CREP is available for nearly all parts of the state. Those interested should contact your local FSA office.

