Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio.

Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.

Shrewsbury met with county leaders to figure out how they could reduce that tax burden.

“We’d discussed that previously in the spring of this year during budget time but at that time we didn’t know the exact figures,” she said. “Because of them learning that, they decided that they wanted to explore avenues to help lower the impact of those higher values on the taxpaying citizens of Augusta County.”

The Board first voted to lower the personal property tax rate from $2.60 to $2.50, with only Supervisors Scott Seaton and Pam Carter voting in favor. Eventually, they voted five-to-two to lower the assessment ratio, with Supervisors Jeff Slaven and Butch Wells voting against.

“We are actually taking the full fair market value of your vehicle and reducing it 8% which gives us a 92% assessment of the fair market value of the vehicle,” Shrewsbury said.

The Board also discussed the possibility of leaving the tax rate and assessment ratio the same, so they could use the money for other projects.

Previously, the assessment value sat at 100%, and they follow the J.D. Power Pricing Guide.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Latest News

BrightView teamed up with the Central Shenandoah Health District to give community members free...
CSHD and BrightView team up for Narcan education and distribution event
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
Mississippi Kite at Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
Evening Forecast 8-26-22
Evening Forecast 8-26-22