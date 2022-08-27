Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio.

Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.

Shrewsbury met with county leaders to figure out how they could reduce that tax burden.

“We’d discussed that previously in the spring of this year during budget time but at that time we didn’t know the exact figures,” she said. “Because of them learning that, they decided that they wanted to explore avenues to help lower the impact of those higher values on the taxpaying citizens of Augusta County.”

The Board first voted to lower the personal property tax rate from $2.60 to $2.50, with only Supervisors Scott Seaton and Pam Carter voting in favor. Eventually, they voted five-to-two to lower the assessment ratio, with Supervisors Jeff Slaven and Butch Wells voting against.

“We are actually taking the full fair market value of your vehicle and reducing it 8% which gives us a 92% assessment of the fair market value of the vehicle,” Shrewsbury said.

The Board also discussed the possibility of leaving the tax rate and assessment ratio the same, so they could use the money for other projects.

Previously, the assessment value sat at 100%, and they follow the J.D. Power Pricing Guide.

