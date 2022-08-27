BrightView addiction treatment center helps those in the Valley with substance use disorder

BrightView in Harrisonburg.
BrightView in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - BrightView, an addiction treatment center, has 15 locations around Virginia and noticed a need for services in the Shenandoah Valley. It opened a Harrisonburg location in May and has been helping people work toward their recovery.

“There’s been pent-up demand. There’s a lack of resources and so typically, when we open our doors, there are folks waiting in the parking lot and that was the case here in Harrisonburg,” Mick Ruggiero, the Director of Outreach for Northern Virginia with BrightView, said.

Right now throughout Virginia, BrightView is treating more than 2,500 patients, with just over 70 people seeking help in Harrisonburg. There is no waitlist and people can begin treatment the same day.

“We treat every person as an individual,” Ruggiero said. “Stigma is something that we don’t want any part of.”

It offers a holistic approach to those with substance abuse disorder.

“An individual that comes to us will receive medically assisted treatment if necessary, but along with that they are required to have group and individual counseling which is provided here right on site,” Ruggiero said. “Folks that are in active recovery are involved in counseling services. It’s very helpful to see it through the eyes of someone who’s gone through it.”

In addition to that, case managers can help minimize additional barriers, including housing, employment, transportation, help with insurance issues and connect patients to additional services in the community.

“If you’re within 25 miles of our clinic, we can get you here and get you home,” Ruggiero said. “That’s been very helpful in accessing a larger population of individuals that need our help that has just had barriers to get it.”

The final piece of the BrightView puzzle is an on-site pharmacy that will dispense FDA-approved medications that can be utilized in the treatment of some patients.

“Same day they can be treated and dosed and leave with their medications which can be very valuable in terms of a relapse scenario,” Ruggiero said.

The pharmacy will be opening in the coming months. Ruggiero said BrightView accepts almost all commercial insurance, including Medicaid, and care coordinators can help those without insurance try to acquire it.

If you walk into the Harrisonburg clinic, located at 16 Pleasant Hill Road, before 3 p.m. on weekdays, you can be seen and receive treatment the same day.

You can simply walk in, schedule an appointment and transportation on the BrightView website, or call its 24/7 phone line at (833) 510-4329.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Latest News

Experts say it's possible.
Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
In a message addressed to parents Thursday, principal Charles Stevens apologized to families...
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team