Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night.

According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.

Parks said the driver of the vehicle was charged with failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle and for not being licensed. He did not immediately identify who was behind the wheel.

Nobody was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

Those traveling in the area from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Eastover Drive on Friday night into Saturday are asked to avoid the area as several utilities crews work to repair the damage.

A spokesperson for Harrisonburg Electric Commission said the downed power lines only impacted service to the Hardees location at the intersection intersection of MLK Jr. Way and Reservoir St.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.