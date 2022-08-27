People across our hometowns gathered to cleanup the New River.

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 180 Radford community members got their hands dirty for the annual New River Cleanup.

The Hackworth family came to pick up trash from the river all the way from Shawsville.

“I think it’s really important for me to bring my kids here today,” said Erika Hackworth. “Cause It’s important for us to give back to the community especially when we benefit from such a beautiful park. It’s important for them to see how to take care of stuff so, they don’t litter. And if they do see it they need to pick it up.”

ReNew the New committee comes together every year to give the river a makeover. Radford, Giles, Montgomery, Floyd, and Pulaski County all come together for the New River cleanup event.

“So, it’s a regional approach here in Southwest Virginia and every single locality comes out on this particular day the last Saturday in August and it’s about cleaning up our river and cleaning up our community,” said Radford Economic Development Director Kim Repass.

Over 32 tons of trash and 1,000 tires have been collected from the New River.

Radford University students volunteered to collect trash. Junior Gifty Kwofi says this is a great way to kick off their semester.

“As students, it helps us interact without community and it helps us be active and be active,” said Kwofi. “We learn more about each other, we branch out to each other.”

Hackworth says every day can be river cleanup day if everyone does their part.

“Even if it’s not a river cleanup day everyone should be contributing kinda cleaning up in their own backyard when they can to just make it beautiful for everyone,” added Hackworth.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays