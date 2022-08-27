Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments

Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Strasburg Athletics Twitter(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said the alleged threat came from a student at Strasburg High School. Carter said he’s been in touch with Shenandoah County’s Commonwealth Attorney. As of early Friday evening, Carter said there is no sufficient evidence to press charges.

The contents of the alleged threat are unclear.

WHSV reached out to Shenandoah County Public Schools superintendent Melody Sheppard for comment and to learn more details about the situation. Calls and an e-mail were not immediately returned.

Strasburg was set to host Skyline at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Two men, teen boy seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash on Tuesday
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of...
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family

Latest News

Experts say it's possible.
Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
BrightView in Harrisonburg.
BrightView addiction treatment center helps those in the Valley with substance use disorder
In a message addressed to parents Thursday, principal Charles Stevens apologized to families...
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team