Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said the alleged threat came from a student at Strasburg High School. Carter said he’s been in touch with Shenandoah County’s Commonwealth Attorney. As of early Friday evening, Carter said there is no sufficient evidence to press charges.

Unfortunately tonight’s football game v Skyline has been cancelled. See information below. pic.twitter.com/bDjibHS5RZ — Strasburg Athletics (@SHSRamathletics) August 26, 2022

The contents of the alleged threat are unclear.

WHSV reached out to Shenandoah County Public Schools superintendent Melody Sheppard for comment and to learn more details about the situation. Calls and an e-mail were not immediately returned.

Strasburg was set to host Skyline at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

