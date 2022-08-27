Very warm these next few days

SATURDAY: A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s with some clouds. Keeping some clouds around for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Patchy fog late in the overnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible throughout the day. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Petersburg/Moorefield around 90 degrees. A very warm evening with some clouds and temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy through much of the evening and overnight. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Patchy fog late. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible throughout the day. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with just a few passing clouds and temperatures falling into the 80s. Skies turning clear by the overnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms developing out ahead of a cold front. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and some clouds. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the evening into the early part of the overnight. Warm with dropping humidity and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

