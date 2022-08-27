WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 1

Vote for the WHSV EndZone Play of the Week.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 1 of the 2022 season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

East Hardy hosts Gilmer County to open the 2022 season.
Broadway and Fluvanna County meet in week one of the 2022 season.
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Broadway vs. Fluvanna County