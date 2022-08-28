JMU volleyball sweeps season opener

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept its first three games at home to open the 2022 season.

On Friday, JMU defeated UAlbany 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17). Junior Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills, while freshman Brenya Reid notched 15 kills. Senior Caroline Dozier recorded 47 assists.

The Dukes won a doubleheader on Saturday. In the morning, they powered past Robert Morris in straight sets 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-10). Veldman had 15 kills while Dozier notched 29 assists. JMU beat Kent State in the evening 3-2 (25-20, 31-29, 20-25, 23-25, 15-4). Veldman recorded 32 kills while Dozier had 38 assists. Veldman was named the MVP of the invitational.

JMU returns to the court on Thursday when they face Florida State in Tallahassee.

