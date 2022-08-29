Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.

The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly.

“We did ultimately make the decision to close it, and people need to make sure that they retrieve any paperwork, titles, vehicles, keys before Friday,” Auction Manager Amber Sherwood said.

Sherwood says if anyone has questions to give them a call at 434-951-1070.

