Cold front brings storms on Tuesday

MONDAY: Partly cloudy into the evening with a few isolated showers or a storm. Most of this will be in our West Virginia locations but one is still possible in the Valley before about 11pm. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy and still muggy. Areas of patchy haze or fog late. Warm, overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warm to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Increasing clouds, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. The only reason we likely won’t see highs hitting 90 is the cloud cover and storm timing.

A line or broken line of storms move in from west to east. Start time for our West Virginia locations between about 12-2pm. For the Valley about 1-3pm.

A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out for the evening into the early part of the overnight. Warm and somewhat humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very warm. A beautiful day and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and a refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun throughout the day and very warm. A beautiful day and very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lower humidity. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s under clear skies. A beautiful and clear night, pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A pleasant and beautiful day. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and comfortable for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a good amount of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

