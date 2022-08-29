Cold front increases storm coverage Tuesday

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Some clouds around for the evening with an isolated shower or storm before sunset. Skies turning clear by the overnight. Areas of patchy fog late. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing out ahead of a cold front. Storms may contain heavy rain and cause localized flooding. We may also see a storm on the strong to severe side. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Some spots in the 70s with any rain. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out for the evening into the early part of the overnight. Warm and somewhat humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very warm. A beautiful day and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and a refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun throughout the day and very warm. A beautiful day and very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lower humidity. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s under clear skies. A beautiful and clear night, pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A pleasant and beautiful day. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and comfortable for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a good amount of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

