Dunkin’ offering free coffee for teachers

Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering teachers free a warm or cold beverage to show appreciation for the hard work they do.

Dunkin’ restaurants across Virginia will give teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee on September 1st.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ VA Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area.
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

Latest News

Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch at 8:33 am Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Launch scrubbed: NASA’s most powerful rocket scheduled to launch Monday
The Salvation Army’s emergency shelter in Harrisonburg was closed for months due to ongoing...
Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it’s very unlikely Malvo would...
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced