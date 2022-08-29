Game week arrives as Dukes prepare to make FBS debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to make its FBS debut later this week.

The Dukes are scheduled to host Middle Tennessee Saturday at 6 p.m. in what will be the first game for James Madison as a member of the FBS and Sun Belt Conference. JMU moved up the highest level of college football after previously performing as one of the top teams in the FCS.

“I know our players are extremely excited,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “We expect a sellout. We are 43-2 at home over the last six years. We take a lot of pride in playing at home and I know they are going to be flying around on Saturday.”

JMU, coming off a 12-2 record and appearance in the FCS Semifinals last season, welcomes Middle Tennessee to Harrisonburg. The Blue Raiders finished 7-6 in 2021 and won the Bahamas Bowl with a 31-24 victory over Toledo.

“This is (JMU’s) first game as a full-fledged FBS team participant,” said Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill. “So I know they are going to be excited about opening up at home their first game of the year. So it’s a great challenge for us.”

Despite the season opener being less than one week away, James Madison’s starting quarterback has not been officially announced. Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio appears to be the front-runner but he’s been challenged in preseason practice by last year’s backup Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III

“The last two weeks, we have thrown the ball extremely well, making plays on the outside,” said Cignetti. “I just think all three quarterbacks have a better understanding of the offense, the protections, where to go with the ball, cutting their losses, not making bad plays. I think most of the guys on the team pretty much know who the quarterback is going to be. If I feel like it’s important to announce before the game, we will.”

Saturday’s contest between Middle Tennessee and James Madison will be broadcast on ESPN+

