Massanutten Resort launches first solar array

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy.

“As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do,” Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.

Crews unveiled the first of many solar arrays at the Woodstone building, which is the central check-in location at the resort.

“The process began by evaluating which areas of the resort we could feasibly put solar and as Mike Shiflet will always say we identified the lowest hanging fruit,” Mark Wagner, general manager of Peak Construction said.

Shiflet said Massanutten has been looking to add solar energy for years now, but with new tax credits and incentives the resort has received recently they were able to start work on this project in January.

The Woodstone building is just the first of many solar projects Massanutten has planned.

“As we move forward with new projects we incorporate solar design into every structure or project that we build,” Wagner said.

Solar panels will be installed on the roof of the laundry building and ground arrays will be at the waterpark later this fall.

“Moving forward our task is to identify any project that we have coming up within the resort and see if it is feasible to have a solar array incorporated into our designs,” Wagner said.

The energy-efficient arrays will ultimately save the resort money, which in turn, Shiflet said will make employees money as Massanutten Resort is an employee-owned company.

“Any savings to the company or any savings on the monthly electric bill all the way through results in savings for the employees and helps our profit margin and our stock prices,” Shiflet said.

