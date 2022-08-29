NASA’s most powerful rocket to be launched Monday morning

(WHSV) - There may not be much to see this week but there is significant space news from NASA.

ARTEMIS 1 SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH MONDAY MORNING

NASA’s new rocket, Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch Monday morning at 8:33 am from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen illuminated by spotlights atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Friday, March 18, 2022, after being rollout out to the launch pad for the first time at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) (NASA/Joel Kowsky | (NASA/Joel Kowsky))

Artemis 1 will be the most powerful rocket to be launched into space. Its mission is to take an uncrewed rocket back to the moon, making it the first human-rated rocket bound for the moon in over 50 years since the first humans set foot on the moon.

There are no guarantees that the rocket will launch Monday morning. If there is lightning in the area or winds are too strong, the rocket will have to wait until Friday and, if not, for Labor Day to launch. Monday morning’s forecast is calling for a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The Artemis program is one that looks to return astronauts to the moon by 2025. The planned trip of Artemis 1 is 42 days long as it will make a long orbit around the moon for about 2 weeks once it is up there. Then, it will take 10 more days for Artemis 1 to return to Earth. If all goes as planned, Artemis 1 will splash into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on October 10th.

You can watch the rocket launch live here.

MERCURY AND THE MOON

In other news, look in the lower portion of the western sky after sunset Monday evening and you’ll be able to see Mercury a palm’s width below the very thin crescent moon. You can view the duo together with a single pair of binoculars. There will be a tight window as Mercury and the Moon will only be visible together until about 8:05 pm.

You can catch the Moon and Mercury together Monday evening just after sunset. (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By August 29th, we will have 12 hours, and 51 minutes of daylight, and 11 hours and 9 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:42 am to 6:48 am. Sunsets will move from 7:49 pm to 7:39 pm. Friday will be the first day we have less than 13 hours of daylight since April 9th. The next time we will have more than 13 hours of daylight will be April 11th, 2023.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Aug 29 6:42 am 7:49 pm 13 hrs, 7 mins Aug 30 6:43 am 7:48 pm 13 hrs, 5 mins Aug 31 6:44 am 7:46 pm 13 hrs, 2 mins Sep 1 6:44 am 7:45 pm 13 hrs, 1 min Sep 2 6:45 am 7:43 pm 12 hrs, 58 mins Sep 3 6:46 am 7:42 pm 12 hrs, 56 mins Sep 4 6:47 am 7:40 pm 12 hrs, 53 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Monday Aug 29, 4:54 am 3 min 21° 21° above NNW 10° above NNE Tuesday Aug 30, 4:08 am 1 min 17° 17° above NNE 10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon September 3rd, 2:07 pm Full Moon September 10th, 5:59 am Third Quarter Moon September 17th, 5:52 pm New Moon September 25th, 5:54 pm

