RAM needs volunteers for November clinic in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteer medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as general support staff for its 2-day pop-up clinic coming to the Augusta Expo Center on Nov. 19 and 20.

General support volunteers will help with set up and take down, overnight parking, and greeting patients. Interpreters are also needed to help patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Fishersville community, visit the RAM website or call (865) 579-1530.

Since its foundation in 1985, nearly 183,000 volunteers, made up of licensed dental, vision, medical, and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff, have supported RAM’s mission.

