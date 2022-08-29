Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter.

Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults with shelter and support to help them rebuild their lives. This assistance includes basic and comprehensive case management, health and nutritional programs, and other community links.

The men’s restroom, roof, gutters, and ground floor restrooms have all been finished since the start of 2022. The women’s/family portion now has a new washer and dryer, and the entire inside has been freshly painted, cleaned, and renovated.

A grand re-opening celebration is planned for September 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.