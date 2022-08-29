Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home.

Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.

Weller said the structure is moderately damaged. Repairs are possible, but the home is not livable right now.

He said the cause was an electrical malfunction.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.