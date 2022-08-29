Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home.

Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.

Weller said the structure is moderately damaged. Repairs are possible, but the home is not livable right now.

He said the cause was an electrical malfunction.

