Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning. (Source: KCTV)
By Nick Sloan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle that hit Charles Criniere left the scene in an unknown direction, KCTV reports.

Criniere was a middle school teacher who was spoken highly of and is described as an inspiration to others.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” Senior Pastor Athol Barnes of Grace Point Baptist Church said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community can come together and help Criniere’s wife and 10 children.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like, ‘How? How are they giving so much?’” one of Criniere’s neighbors said. “Their heart is to give to people. So, that fact that we can give back to them is the least we can do for this family.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area.
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

Latest News

Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Some people who take the antiviral drug wind up testing positive for COVID a second time.
Paxlovid rebound COVID cases aren’t common, experts say