WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week two will feature a non-district matchup between a pair of teams from the Shenandoah Valley.

Broadway will host Strasburg Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff to headline week two of the high school football season.

The Gobblers are looking to build off an impressive 28-17 road win at Fluvanna County last Friday while the Rams’ season opener last week was canceled due to apparent threats on social media.

