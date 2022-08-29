WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week two will feature a non-district matchup between a pair of teams from the Shenandoah Valley.

Broadway will host Strasburg Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff to headline week two of the high school football season.

The Gobblers are looking to build off an impressive 28-17 road win at Fluvanna County last Friday while the Rams’ season opener last week was canceled due to apparent threats on social media.

