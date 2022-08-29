W.Va. public health leaders prepare for roll-out of updated booster shot


COVID-19 cases expected to level off in coming weeks
COVID-19 cases expected to level off in coming weeks(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - State health leaders predict a leveling off of COVID-19 cases in W.Va. over the next couple of weeks.

According to Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, the state was expected to peak with around 500 hospitalized cases by Labor Day. Now, he estimates that number to be below 400. “We expect the number of cases to level off in the next couple of weeks. Then, we expect to start seeing a reduced number.”

The latest estimates come just as that state awaits the green light on the distribution of an updated booster shot tailored specifically to Omnicron. However, as Ret. Maj. Gen. James Hoyer explained at the Governor’s press briefing, the latest shot will not initially be available to everyone.

“We’re going to be focused on long-term care, assisted living, and West Virginians over the age of 65. We’ll also be engaged in working on getting those updated boosters to health care workers and first responders and those on the front lines.”

Bureau for Public Health Dir. Dr. Ayne Amjad said there are steps those who are not eligible can take to keep the virus at bay.

“We would encourage everyone eligible for the fourth dose of the booster to go ahead and get them, because the Omnicron boosters that are going to be approved are going to be prioritized for long-term care and those older than 65. So if you’re older than 50 and can still get your fourth dose, we encourage you to go ahead and get that.”

Gov. Jim Justice said that some states are starting to see their number of cases plateau over the long-term. If West Virginians continue to focus on testing, vaccination, and treatment, he said West Virginia could be next.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area.
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
Strasburg Athletics Twitter
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
All of the receipts and documents Henderson and Bowling received as part of their lease were...
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
generic crash
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
Police Generic
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway
Dukes ready to make FBS debut Saturday night
Dukes ready to make FBS debut Saturday night
Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy.
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array