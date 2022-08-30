Artist opens exhibit ‘The Lost Garden’ at Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local photographic artist Mary Zompetti spoke at the opening reception of her exhibit The Lost Garden.

Her work explores the concept of chance in the context of nature and the environment. Zompetti created this exhibit by using cameraless photography that involves exposing large-format film to intense weather conditions such as wind and snow.

In one of the photographic series, Zompetti worked with a deceased squirrel to portray its deterioration.

“Sometimes life doesn’t unfold the way we think it will,” said Zompetti when describing the exhibit. “Sometimes bad things happen and other times we have near misses. We can’t control that. A lot of this work is about lack of control.”

Zompetti currently teaches photography at Hollins University in Roanoke. She received an MFA in visual arts from the Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge, Mass., and a BFA in visual arts from Northern Vermont University.

Her work has been displayed all over the world and is held in several collections, including the artist book libraries at Yale University and the Banff Center for Arts and Creativity.

The Lost Garden is open to the public until September 27 and can be found in the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons at Bridgewater College. More information on Zompetti and her work can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.