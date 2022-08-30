Black returns from injury, ready to make impact for JMU

Kaelon Black is healthy and expected to be a major part of the James Madison backfield this fall.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaelon Black is healthy and expected to be a major part of the James Madison backfield this fall.

Black has been one of the offensive standouts in preseason practice as he works his way back into the running back rotation. The redshirt freshman from Virginia Beach started the first three games at running back for JMU last fall before sustaining a season-ending knee injury just before halftime during a road game at Weber State last September.

“I feel pretty good,” said Black. “See I have my knee brace off now, practicing without it, building that trust. Really just staying keyed into the little details, still rehabbing. Making sure I feel good for week one.”

Black has averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 52 career attempts in a James Madison jersey. He was on his way to becoming one of the most important players in JMU’s offense last fall before the injury occurred. He’s expected to get carries alongside Percy Agyei-Obese and Latrele Palmer this season.

“Kaelon is a guy we were very high on when he first came in here,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “He had an unfortunate injury. He’s got a lot of burst and acceleration. He’s a tough guy. I thought he had some good runs in our second scrimmage. He’s in that (RB) rotation.”

