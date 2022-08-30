Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazing charges for five of the 11 Delta Chi fraternity members charged concerning the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes were dropped.

According to court records, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor hazing charges against Riley McDaniel, Robert Fritz, Alexander Bradley, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva and Quinn Kuby. Fritz, Bradley and Kuby were also charged with serving alcohol to a minor, those charges were also dropped.

This decision comes just days after the Love Like Adam Foundation held its first in-person hazing prevention presentation in front of hundreds of students and parents at the University of Lynchburg. The presentation concluded with a panel of three former Delta Chi members who pled guilty to their roles in Oakes’ death.

Courtney White, Oakes’s cousin, said it has been a roller coaster of emotions.

“Just because your charges are dropped doesn’t mean you’re innocent,” White said in response to the dropped charges. " It doesn’t mean they couldn’t call 911 or help.”

NBC12 reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney Collete McEachin, who confirmed the charges were dropped, but she could not comment on why the charges were dropped.

Adam Oakes was a freshman at VCU when he was found dead in a home on West Clay Street in February 2021. A Richmond city coroner ruled the cause of death as “ethanol toxicity” and the manner of death as an accident.

The school has permanently disbanded the Delta Chi chapter at VCU following Oakes’ death.

