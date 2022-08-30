Flags ordered at half-staff Wednesday for Overdose Awareness Day

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in memory of those who have lost their lives.

Here is his proclamation.

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of August, 2022.

