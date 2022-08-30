JMU Football prepares for first game in the Sun Belt Conference

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday will go down in history at James Madison University. It marks the beginning of the school’s rise to the FBS and is the football team’s first game in the Sun Belt Conference.

“There’s a lot of excitement around both internally in our department and what we’re seeing from fans for the first FBS game this Saturday hosting Middle Tennessee,” Kevin Warner, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at JMU said.

For many fans, the move up to the FBS was long-awaited, and while the competition may get stiffer, the traditional gameday atmosphere at JMU is expected to stay the same.

“We’ve always done our game day to a very high level here at James Madison. Honestly, that’s part of why we felt like we were ready to be a member of FBS,” Warner said.

However, a few tweaks have been made to how the athletics department handles game days. There have been new partnerships and larger marketing for the team and the university as they embrace their new partnership with ESPN.

“We’ve done a lot of work on our branding and facility,” Warner said.

Fans can expect a few changes around the stadium, too.

Warner said instead of having different booths for alcohol wristbands and alcohol sales, they will now be located at the same booth.

With the move to a bigger conference, JMU launched a new “Dukes Do Better” campaign for the season.

“Sportsmanship is important a critical aspect of the game day atmosphere here at Bridgeforth Stadium. We want fans here, we want them loud, we want them energetic, and part of the game atmosphere we just encourage them to do it in an appropriate way,” Warner said.

In terms of crowd size, the Dukes are expecting a big turnout from fans on Saturday.

“Our student tickets are sold out. That happened earlier in the day Tuesday, so we’re excited to have a packed house from JMU students,” Warner said.

There are still select general public tickets available for purchase at jmusports.com

Warner said limited amounts of walk-up tickets are expected to be available on game day.

Here is a full list of everything you need to be prepared for game day, such as the clear bag policy and parking.

