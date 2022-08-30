Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

