Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop.

On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a reported burglary.

During the preliminary investigation, officers said they discovered that during the early morning hours that day, somebody entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police later identified as Kesterson as the person involved.

Kesterson II was arrested on August 18 for the following alleged offenses:

~18.2-91(F)- Enter in the nighttime a building with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery, or felony

~18.2-96(M)- Petit Larceny

~18.2-137(M)- Intentional destruction or damage of window valued less than $1,000.00

Kesterson remains held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

