New Market hopes to build more homes

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area.

The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for New Market across 1,700 acres outside the town limits with zoning requirements for the property.

The town has been approached by a developer looking to build residential homes on a property within the growth area that would require the VSA to be amended. The town brought the request to the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week where the amendment was tabled.

“Right now we’re not experiencing any growth, especially as housing developments or even single construction. Our last new construction of a new residence was in October of 2020,” said New Market Town Manager Todd Walters.

Nearly two years since the last new home was built in New Market the town is hoping to grow and keep up with the surrounding area.

“That’s not good. Everyone around us has some sort of growth. It might not be 200 or 300 houses, that’s not realistic for us anyway, but we do want to grow,” Walters said. “Our council wants to grow this town. We know that in order for other things to happen you have to have rooftops.”

The town is asking the board of supervisors to support an amendment to the VSA agreement, but it won’t happen overnight.

“This is step one in a 42-step process before any house gets built, so it’s agreeing that we will redo the agreement is step one,” said Karl Roulston, Chairman of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors.

The developer that has reached out to New Market wants to build up to 300 houses on 100 acres in the designated growth area. While the number of homes is not set, the terms of the VSA don’t have it zoned for a high enough density.

“Based on our comp plan and the agreement the most anything could be done there would be 50 houses on 100 acres, so those numbers just don’t work. Financially it doesn’t work for a developer,” said Walters.

Walters said with no new development or growth in New Market, the town’s revenue will become stagnant.

“You have stuff that needs to be replaced as far as utilities. You have stuff you need to do as a town that costs money. Well if we’re not increasing our revenues by housing or drawing new businesses, that’s going to fall on our existing taxpayers and tax base. That’s not good, nobody wants to pay more,” he said.

Shenandoah County Supervisors will consider the amendment at their next meeting on September 13, and they will consider several factors including concerns over the number of houses that may end up being built.

“The biggest factor is making sure it still aligns with the comprehensive plan of the county which says where the growth area should occur. This proposed addition is within that parameter so it is where there already are public utilities,” said Karl Roulston.

The county’s comp plan requires all such developments to be built where they are connected to the public water and sewer utilities of its towns. Roulston said other factors to consider are potential proffers from a developer to help offset costs to the county and the potential impact on the county’s school system.

“If there were 300 houses and each house had even one child in them, 300 additional kids in the southern campus would certainly up their numbers. so it’s not something that shouldn’t be considered,” he said.

Roulston said he believes it is important to work with the town on potential changes to the VSA and concerns that supervisors have. Todd Walters hopes the supervisors will support the amendment, he believes it would be a big help for the town going forward.

“It will help us get something going here in the town, even if it doesn’t work for these current developers, it would at least allow us a little more flexibility in getting someone to develop here,” said Walters.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.