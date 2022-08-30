Northbound I-81 closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211

Officials stated both northbound lanes will remain closed until hazmat clean up is finished.
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a hazardous materials spill near mile marker 211 around the Greenville.

Officials stated the incident was reported around 4 a.m. and both northbound lanes will remain closed until hazmat clean up is finished.

“Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213,” the press release reads.

The agency advises drivers to expect major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County and avoid the area if possible.

Visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for updated traffic information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

