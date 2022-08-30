Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a public meeting on Wednesday about the 2045 long-range transportation plan for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, along with Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, will have the proposed projects mapped out and are hoping to get resident feedback from it.

“What we’re really hoping is to one, first and foremost, encourage people to take the survey and know that the survey exists were trying to get the public’s thoughts on these projects on the things we find to be important but we want to make sure that we’re actually doing what the public are wanting us to do,” Ansley Heller, a transportation planner with CSPDC said.

On the survey, they have drafting projects, which are projects they know they want to pursue. It also includes future projects that look deeper into studies that might be necessary in years to come.

”A lot of people are commenting on the Chicago Avenue improvements so that is going to have a few different layers to it,” Heller said. “So it’s constructing a round-a-bout at the intersection of Waterman Drive and Chicago Avenue.”

The project also includes a section about constructing sidewalks, bike lanes, and drainage improvements in the areas of Mount Clinton Pike to Gay Street.

Heller said many of the projects include making roadways more pedestrian-friendly.

People have many suggestions for future studies, too.

”We hear that a lot especially from people out in the county that they want us to really look at Dinkle Avenue for capacity and for safety and things like that so this future study for Dinkle Avenue has potential for future corridor capacity,” Heller said.

The survey is available until Sept 16.

Once complete, CSPDC along with HRMPO will go through and score the projects and pick out the top-rated or most needed ones to move forward on.

The meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.