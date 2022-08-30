Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people who are taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July.

More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more than 28% over June, and almost 20% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Michael McLaughlin is the Chief Operating Officer of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

“I think it shows that people want options on how they travel throughout the Commonwealth, whether it be a car, whether it be a bus, whether it be a train or by plane,” McLaughlin said. “People want options and many of them like the rail option.”

It was July 11 when the second Amtrak train began serving Roanoke. So that was part of the equation.

On the Roanoke route, ridership was up 27% from the month before, and up 31% compared to July 2019.

“Even on routes that we didn’t add service, say the Richmond route, we still saw an increase in service,” McLaughlin said. “That spring increase from April to May to June we still believe is increasing a little bit. Obviously adding the additional train to Roanoke and Norfolk has increased the numbers even more.”

McLaughlin said he’s looking forward to seeing the results for the period when college students were heading back to school.

And he said he expects ridership on Virginia’s state-supported trains to continue growing as more people learn about their options and the opportunity to travel by rail.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area.
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

Latest News

A memorial was set up outside the home where VCU freshman Adam Oakes died one year ago.
Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death
JMU Football prepares for first game in the Sun Belt ConferenceT
JMU Football prepares for first game in the Sun Belt ConferenceT
Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday
Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday
Stay mindful and positive throughout September for Healthy Aging Month
Stay mindful and positive throughout September for Healthy Aging Month